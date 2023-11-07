Which satellite carries Freesat?

In the world of satellite television, Freesat has become a popular choice for viewers seeking a wide range of free-to-air channels. But have you ever wondered which satellite actually carries the Freesat service? Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

Freesat is a subscription-free satellite television service available in the United Kingdom. It offers over 200 TV and radio channels, including high-definition (HD) content, without the need for a monthly fee. This makes it an attractive option for those who want to enjoy a variety of programming without the commitment of a paid subscription.

To receive Freesat, you need a satellite dish installed on your property, pointing towards the correct satellite. The satellite responsible for carrying the Freesat service is called Astra 2E. Astra 2E is one of several satellites operated SES, a global satellite communications company. It is positioned at 28.2 degrees east in the geostationary orbit, which means it remains fixed relative to the Earth’s surface.

Astra 2E provides coverage primarily to the United Kingdom and Ireland, ensuring that viewers in these regions can access the Freesat service. The satellite beams its signals down to Earth, where they are received satellite dishes and then decoded Freesat receivers or compatible television sets.

FAQ:

Q: Can I receive Freesat outside of the UK and Ireland?

A: While Astra 2E’s coverage is primarily focused on the UK and Ireland, it is possible to receive Freesat in other parts of Europe, such as parts of France and Spain. However, the signal strength may vary, and some channels may not be available due to licensing restrictions.

Q: Do I need a specific satellite dish to receive Freesat?

A: Yes, you will need a satellite dish that is compatible with Astra 2E’s frequency and polarization. It is recommended to consult a professional installer to ensure you have the correct equipment for optimal reception.

Q: Are there any ongoing costs associated with Freesat?

A: Freesat itself is a subscription-free service, meaning there are no monthly fees. However, you may need to purchase a Freesat receiver or compatible television set, as well as cover the installation costs of a satellite dish if you don’t already have one.

In conclusion, the Freesat service is carried the Astra 2E satellite, operated SES. By aligning your satellite dish towards 28.2 degrees east, you can enjoy a wide range of free-to-air channels without the need for a subscription. So, if you’re looking for a cost-effective way to access a variety of television and radio content, Freesat might be the perfect choice for you.