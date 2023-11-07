Which Samsung TVs support Apple TV app?

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced that its latest lineup of smart TVs will now support the Apple TV app. This means that Samsung TV owners will have access to a wide range of Apple TV content, including movies, TV shows, and even Apple’s original programming. This development comes as part of Samsung’s ongoing efforts to expand its smart TV offerings and provide users with a more diverse range of entertainment options.

The Apple TV app is a streaming service that allows users to access a vast library of content from various sources, including Apple’s own original programming. It also offers features such as personalized recommendations and the ability to rent or purchase movies and TV shows. Until recently, the app was only available on Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. However, Samsung has now become the first TV manufacturer to integrate the Apple TV app into its smart TVs.

So, which Samsung TVs will support the Apple TV app? The good news is that the app will be available on all Samsung smart TVs from 2018 onwards. This means that if you own a Samsung TV from 2018 or later, you can simply download the Apple TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub and start enjoying all the content it has to offer.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to pay for the Apple TV app on my Samsung TV?

A: No, the Apple TV app is free to download and use on Samsung smart TVs. However, some content within the app may require a subscription or a one-time payment.

Q: Can I access my iTunes library through the Apple TV app on my Samsung TV?

A: Yes, the Apple TV app allows you to access your iTunes library, including any movies or TV shows you have purchased or rented.

Q: Will the Apple TV app be available on older Samsung TVs?

A: Unfortunately, the Apple TV app is only available on Samsung smart TVs from 2018 onwards. Older models will not support the app.

Q: Can I use the Apple TV app on multiple Samsung TVs?

A: Yes, you can download and use the Apple TV app on multiple Samsung smart TVs as long as they are from 2018 or later.

In conclusion, Samsung’s decision to support the Apple TV app on its smart TVs opens up a world of entertainment options for Samsung TV owners. With access to a vast library of content and features like personalized recommendations, the Apple TV app enhances the viewing experience on Samsung TVs. So, if you own a Samsung smart TV from 2018 or later, make sure to download the Apple TV app and start enjoying all the great content it has to offer.