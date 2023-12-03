Which Samsung TV has Apple TV app?

Samsung TV Models Now Compatible with Apple TV App

In an exciting development for Samsung TV owners, the tech giant has announced that its latest models are now equipped with the highly sought-after Apple TV app. This integration allows users to access a wide range of Apple TV+ content, including original shows, movies, and documentaries, directly from their Samsung smart TVs.

Which Samsung TV models support the Apple TV app?

The Apple TV app is available on Samsung smart TVs from 2018 onwards. This includes Samsung’s QLED 8K and 4K models, as well as its UHD and Frame TV series. If you own a compatible Samsung TV, you can easily download the Apple TV app from the Samsung Smart Hub and start enjoying Apple’s exclusive content.

What are the benefits of having the Apple TV app on a Samsung TV?

By having the Apple TV app on your Samsung TV, you gain access to a vast library of high-quality content. This includes Apple TV+ originals, such as “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “For All Mankind,” as well as a wide selection of movies and TV shows available for rent or purchase through the iTunes Store. Additionally, the Apple TV app also supports Apple’s streaming service, Apple Music, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs and playlists directly on your TV.

How can I download the Apple TV app on my Samsung TV?

To download the Apple TV app on your compatible Samsung TV, simply navigate to the Samsung Smart Hub on your TV’s home screen. From there, search for the Apple TV app using the search function or browse through the available apps until you find it. Once located, select the app and follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it on your TV.

Can I use the Apple TV app on multiple Samsung TVs?

Yes, you can use the Apple TV app on multiple Samsung TVs as long as they are compatible with the app. Simply download the app on each TV individually and sign in with your Apple ID to access your personalized content across all devices.

With the integration of the Apple TV app on Samsung TVs, users can now enjoy a seamless streaming experience, bringing together the best of both worlds from two tech giants.