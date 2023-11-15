Which Rihanna Song Was Written By Taylor Swift?

In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that pop superstar Taylor Swift has penned a hit song for another music industry icon, Rihanna. The collaboration between these two powerhouses has left fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity. But which Rihanna song was written Taylor Swift? Let’s dive into the details.

The song in question is none other than “This Is What You Came For,” a chart-topping hit that took the world storm in 2016. Originally released as a collaboration between Rihanna and Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, the track became an instant sensation, dominating the airwaves and dance floors worldwide.

Taylor Swift’s involvement in the creation of “This Is What You Came For” was initially kept under wraps. However, it was later revealed that she had co-written the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. This revelation caused quite a stir among fans and industry insiders alike, as it showcased Swift’s versatility as a songwriter and her ability to seamlessly transition between genres.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Taylor Swift use a pseudonym?

A: Taylor Swift chose to use the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg to maintain a level of anonymity and avoid unnecessary attention or speculation surrounding her involvement in the song.

Q: How did the public find out about Taylor Swift’s contribution?

A: The truth behind Taylor Swift’s involvement in “This Is What You Came For” came to light when her representatives confirmed her participation in the song after her breakup with Calvin Harris. This revelation sparked a public discussion about the dynamics of their relationship and the song’s creation.

Q: Are there any other collaborations between Taylor Swift and Rihanna?

A: As of now, “This Is What You Came For” remains the only known collaboration between Taylor Swift and Rihanna. However, given their immense talent and mutual respect, fans can’t help but hope for future collaborations between these two musical powerhouses.

In conclusion, the Rihanna hit “This Is What You Came For” was indeed written Taylor Swift under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg. This unexpected collaboration showcases the versatility and talent of both artists, leaving fans eagerly awaiting future musical endeavors from these pop icons.