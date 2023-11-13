Which Reddit Communities Are Going Dark?

In recent days, a number of popular Reddit communities have decided to go dark, leaving their users in a state of confusion and frustration. Going dark refers to the act of making a subreddit private, meaning that only approved members can access and participate in the community. This move is often seen as a form of protest or a way to draw attention to certain issues. Let’s take a closer look at some of the communities that have chosen to go dark and the reasons behind their decisions.

One of the most notable communities to go dark is r/AskReddit, a subreddit with over 30 million members. The moderators of this community made the decision to go private in response to ongoing issues with Reddit’s administration. They expressed concerns about the lack of communication and transparency from the site’s administrators, as well as the handling of recent controversies. By going dark, they hope to pressure Reddit’s administration into addressing these concerns and improving their relationship with the community.

Another community that has gone dark is r/IAmA, which is known for hosting question-and-answer sessions with celebrities, experts, and everyday people with unique experiences. The moderators of this subreddit decided to make it private after a popular employee of Reddit, Victoria Taylor, was unexpectedly fired. Victoria played a crucial role in coordinating and facilitating the AMAs, and her sudden departure left the moderators feeling unsupported and frustrated. Going dark was their way of expressing solidarity with Victoria and demanding better communication and support from Reddit’s administration.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean for a subreddit to go dark?

A: When a subreddit goes dark, it becomes private and can only be accessed approved members. This is often done as a form of protest or to draw attention to certain issues.

Q: Why did r/AskReddit go dark?

A: The moderators of r/AskReddit went dark due to concerns about Reddit’s administration, including a lack of communication and transparency.

Q: Why did r/IAmA go dark?

A: The moderators of r/IAmA made the subreddit private in solidarity with Victoria Taylor, a popular employee who was fired. They felt unsupported and demanded better communication and support from Reddit’s administration.

As more Reddit communities go dark, it is clear that there is growing frustration among moderators and users alike. These actions highlight the need for improved communication and transparency from Reddit’s administration. Only time will tell if these protests will lead to meaningful change or if the communities will remain in the dark.