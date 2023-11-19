Which Record Did LeBron James Break?

In a stunning display of athleticism and skill, LeBron James, the legendary basketball player, recently broke yet another record in his illustrious career. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, James has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible on the basketball court. This time, he surpassed a significant milestone that further solidifies his place in the annals of basketball history.

The Record:

LeBron James recently became the NBA’s all-time leader in career field goals made a forward. This remarkable achievement came during a game against the Indiana Pacers, where James surpassed the previous record held Hall of Famer Karl Malone. With a smooth jump shot from the baseline, James notched his 13,529th career field goal, etching his name in the record books.

What is a Field Goal?

In basketball, a field goal refers to any successful shot made during regular play, excluding free throws. It can be a two-point shot if made inside the three-point line or a three-point shot if made beyond the arc. Field goals are a crucial aspect of the game, as they contribute to a team’s overall score.

FAQ:

1. Who held the previous record?

The previous record for career field goals made a forward was held Karl Malone, a legendary player who spent the majority of his career with the Utah Jazz. Malone’s record stood at 13,528 field goals before LeBron James surpassed it.

2. What other records has LeBron James broken?

LeBron James has an extensive list of records to his name. Some notable ones include being the youngest player to reach 30,000 career points, the most consecutive NBA Finals appearances (eight), and the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

3. How long has LeBron James been playing in the NBA?

LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003, straight out of high school. Since then, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, amassing an impressive career spanning nearly two decades.

LeBron James continues to defy expectations and redefine what is possible on the basketball court. With each record he breaks, he cements his legacy as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game. As fans eagerly await his next move, one thing is certain: LeBron James will continue to leave an indelible mark on the sport he loves.