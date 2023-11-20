Which President Tried to Change the Date of Thanksgiving and Why?

In a surprising turn of events, President Franklin D. Roosevelt attempted to change the date of Thanksgiving during his time in office. This move, which sparked controversy and debate, aimed to boost the economy and provide a longer holiday shopping season during the Great Depression.

The Background

During the Great Depression, the United States faced severe economic challenges. President Roosevelt believed that extending the holiday shopping season, it would stimulate consumer spending and help revive the struggling economy. In 1939, he proposed moving Thanksgiving from its traditional date on the last Thursday of November to the second-to-last Thursday.

The Controversy

Roosevelt’s proposal faced significant opposition from various quarters. Many Americans were deeply attached to the traditional date of Thanksgiving, which had been observed since the time of President Abraham Lincoln. Critics argued that altering the date would disrupt long-standing family traditions and create confusion among the public.

The Response

The public response to Roosevelt’s proposal was mixed. Some states, including Texas and Colorado, chose to follow the new date, while others stuck to the traditional one. This division caused confusion and inconsistency across the country, with different regions celebrating Thanksgiving on different days.

The Compromise

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Congress passed a joint resolution in 1941, officially establishing Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in November. This compromise satisfied both sides, as it preserved the essence of the traditional holiday while also providing a longer shopping season.

FAQ

Q: Why did President Roosevelt want to change the date of Thanksgiving?

A: Roosevelt believed that extending the holiday shopping season would stimulate consumer spending and help revive the struggling economy during the Great Depression.

Q: Did all states follow Roosevelt’s proposed date change?

A: No, some states chose to follow the new date, while others stuck to the traditional one, leading to confusion and inconsistency across the country.

Q: When was Thanksgiving officially established as the fourth Thursday in November?

A: In 1941, Congress passed a joint resolution that officially established Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday in November, resolving the controversy surrounding the date change.

In conclusion, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s attempt to change the date of Thanksgiving sparked controversy and debate. While his intention was to boost the economy during the Great Depression, the proposal faced opposition from those who cherished the traditional date. Ultimately, a compromise was reached, and Thanksgiving was officially established as the fourth Thursday in November.