Which President Started Thanksgiving?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude and enjoy a bountiful feast. But have you ever wondered which president was responsible for establishing this beloved tradition? Let’s delve into the history and uncover the truth behind the origins of Thanksgiving.

The Origins of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has its roots in the early 17th century when English pilgrims, known as the Pilgrims, settled in Plymouth, Massachusetts. After a harsh winter, the Pilgrims successfully harvested their first crops in the autumn of 1621. To celebrate their bountiful harvest, they organized a three-day feast, inviting the local Wampanoag tribe who had helped them survive in their new homeland.

President Abraham Lincoln’s Role

While the Pilgrims’ feast is often considered the precursor to Thanksgiving, it wasn’t until many years later that Thanksgiving became an official national holiday. The credit for establishing Thanksgiving as a recurring event goes to President Abraham Lincoln.

In the midst of the American Civil War, President Lincoln proclaimed a national day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens” on October 3, 1863. This proclamation aimed to foster unity and gratitude among Americans during a time of great division and strife.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does “proclaim” mean?

A: To proclaim means to officially announce or declare something.

Q: Why did President Lincoln establish Thanksgiving?

A: President Lincoln established Thanksgiving as a way to promote unity and gratitude among Americans during the Civil War.

Q: Did President Lincoln make Thanksgiving a national holiday?

A: Yes, President Lincoln’s proclamation marked the official establishment of Thanksgiving as a national holiday.

Q: When is Thanksgiving celebrated?

A: Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year in the United States.

In conclusion, while the Pilgrims’ feast in 1621 laid the foundation for Thanksgiving, it was President Abraham Lincoln who solidified the holiday’s status as a national tradition. His proclamation during the Civil War set the stage for generations to come, reminding us of the importance of gratitude and unity in times of hardship. So, as you gather around the table this Thanksgiving, take a moment to reflect on the history behind this cherished holiday and give thanks for the blessings in your life.