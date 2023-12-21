Which President Sent Matthew Perry?

In the annals of American history, one name stands out when it comes to the opening of Japan to the Western world: Matthew Perry. But who exactly sent this influential figure to the Land of the Rising Sun? Let’s delve into the fascinating story behind this pivotal moment in international relations.

The President Behind the Mission

It was President Millard Fillmore who dispatched Commodore Matthew Perry on his historic voyage to Japan in 1852. At the time, Japan had been closed off from the rest of the world for over two centuries, adhering to a policy of isolationism known as sakoku. However, with the rise of global trade and the increasing influence of Western powers, the United States sought to establish diplomatic and economic relations with Japan.

The Perry Expedition

Under President Fillmore’s orders, Commodore Perry set sail with a fleet of four warships, known as the “Black Ships,” to negotiate a treaty with Japan. After a long and arduous journey, Perry arrived in Edo Bay (now Tokyo Bay) in July 1853. His arrival, accompanied the imposing presence of the American warships, sent shockwaves through the Japanese government and society.

The Impact and Legacy

Perry’s mission ultimately led to the signing of the Treaty of Kanagawa in 1854, which opened up several Japanese ports to American ships and established a foundation for future diplomatic relations. This event marked the beginning of Japan’s transformation from a closed-off feudal society to a modern, industrialized nation.

FAQ

Q: Who was Matthew Perry?

A: Matthew Perry was a Commodore in the United States Navy who played a crucial role in opening Japan to the West.

Q: Why did President Fillmore send Perry to Japan?

A: President Fillmore sought to establish diplomatic and economic relations with Japan, which had been isolated from the world for centuries.

Q: What was the Treaty of Kanagawa?

A: The Treaty of Kanagawa was a treaty signed between the United States and Japan in 1854, which opened up Japanese ports to American ships and initiated diplomatic relations.

In conclusion, it was President Millard Fillmore who sent Commodore Matthew Perry on his historic mission to Japan. This bold move forever changed the course of Japanese history and set the stage for a new era of international relations.