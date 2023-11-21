Which President Moved Thanksgiving Up a Week?

In a surprising turn of events, it was President Franklin D. Roosevelt who made the decision to move Thanksgiving up a week during his presidency. This decision, which took place in 1939, caused quite a stir among Americans and sparked a debate that lasted for several years.

The Reasoning Behind the Change

President Roosevelt’s decision to move Thanksgiving up a week was driven economic concerns. At the time, the United States was still recovering from the Great Depression, and retailers were worried about the shortened holiday shopping season. By moving Thanksgiving up, it was believed that consumers would have more time to shop for Christmas, thus boosting the economy.

The Controversy and Backlash

While some Americans embraced the change, many others were not pleased. Thanksgiving had long been celebrated on the last Thursday of November, and changing this tradition did not sit well with everyone. Critics argued that the move was an attempt to commercialize the holiday and prioritize economic interests over family values.

The Two Thanksgivings

The decision to move Thanksgiving up a week led to a unique situation in 1939 and 1940, where there were two Thanksgiving holidays. Some states chose to follow President Roosevelt’s lead and celebrate Thanksgiving on the third Thursday of November, while others stuck to the traditional last Thursday. This created confusion and divided families who lived in different states.

The Resolution

After two years of having two Thanksgivings, Congress finally stepped in and passed a law in 1941 to officially establish Thanksgiving as the fourth Thursday of November. This decision put an end to the controversy and ensured that Thanksgiving would be celebrated on a consistent date moving forward.

In conclusion, it was President Franklin D. Roosevelt who made the decision to move Thanksgiving up a week during his presidency. While the change was met with controversy and backlash, it ultimately led to the establishment of Thanksgiving as a consistent holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.