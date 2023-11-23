Which President married twice?

In the annals of American history, there have been several Presidents who have made headlines for their personal lives. One such President is none other than the 22nd and 24th President of the United States, Grover Cleveland. Cleveland holds the distinction of being the only President to have married twice while in office.

Born on March 18, 1837, in Caldwell, New Jersey, Stephen Grover Cleveland entered the world with a destiny that would shape the course of American politics. He served as President from 1885 to 1889 and then again from 1893 to 1897. However, it was his marital journey that captured the attention of the nation.

Cleveland’s first marriage took place in 1886 when he wed Frances Folsom, who was just 21 years old at the time. The union between the 49-year-old President and the young bride caused quite a stir, with the media closely following their every move. Frances became an instant hit with the American public, and her charm and grace endeared her to the nation.

Tragedy struck the Cleveland family in 1904 when Frances passed away from complications related to a fall. Widowed and grieving, Cleveland found solace in the company of a close friend, Evangeline Marrs. The two eventually fell in love and tied the knot in 1913, making Cleveland the only President to marry while in office for a second time.

