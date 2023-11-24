Which President married their cousin?

In a fascinating twist of history, one U.S. President famously married his own cousin. This intriguing fact has sparked curiosity and debate among history enthusiasts for decades. So, who was this President, and what led to such an unconventional union? Let’s delve into the story and shed light on this intriguing piece of presidential history.

The President in question is none other than Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States. Born into a prominent New York family in 1882, Roosevelt married his fifth cousin, Eleanor Roosevelt, in 1905. Eleanor was the niece of Franklin’s idolized predecessor, President Theodore Roosevelt.

The marriage between Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt was not uncommon for the time. In fact, it was relatively common for individuals to marry their cousins during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This practice was particularly prevalent among wealthy and influential families, as it helped maintain social status and consolidate wealth within the family.

Despite their familial ties, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt’s marriage was not without its challenges. The couple faced numerous personal and political obstacles throughout their lives, including Franklin’s battle with polio and his presidency during the Great Depression and World War II. However, Eleanor Roosevelt emerged as a prominent figure in her own right, championing social causes and becoming a respected diplomat and advocate for human rights.

FAQ:

Q: Is it legal to marry your cousin?

A: The legality of cousin marriage varies across different jurisdictions. In some states and countries, it is completely legal, while in others, it is prohibited or restricted. It is essential to consult local laws and regulations before considering such a union.

Q: Did Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt have children?

A: Yes, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt had six children together. Their children were Anna, James, Franklin Jr., Elliott, Franklin Jr. (who died in infancy), and John.

Q: Are there any other U.S. Presidents who married their cousins?

A: No, Franklin Delano Roosevelt is the only U.S. President known to have married a cousin. However, it is worth noting that several other U.S. Presidents, including John Adams and John Quincy Adams, married distant relatives.

In conclusion, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s marriage to his cousin, Eleanor Roosevelt, remains a captivating aspect of American presidential history. While it may seem unconventional today’s standards, it was not uncommon during the time in which they lived. Their union endured numerous challenges, but both Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt left a lasting impact on the nation, each in their own remarkable way.