Which president made Thanksgiving legal?

In the United States, Thanksgiving is a cherished holiday that brings families and friends together to express gratitude and enjoy a bountiful feast. But have you ever wondered how this national holiday came to be? Who was responsible for making Thanksgiving an official and legal holiday? Let’s delve into the history and find out!

The President: It was President Abraham Lincoln who made Thanksgiving a legal holiday in the United States. On October 3, 1863, during the midst of the Civil War, President Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring the last Thursday of November as a national day of thanksgiving. This proclamation was a way to unite the nation and promote a sense of gratitude during a time of great turmoil.

The Proclamation: President Lincoln’s proclamation emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon the nation. It called upon Americans to come together and give thanks for the preservation of the Union and the abundance of agricultural produce. The proclamation also encouraged citizens to offer prayers for those affected the war and to seek divine guidance for the nation’s future.

FAQ:

Q: Why did President Lincoln choose Thanksgiving as a national holiday?

A: President Lincoln believed that a national day of thanksgiving would help foster unity and healing during a time of division and conflict. He saw it as an opportunity for Americans to come together and express gratitude for the blessings they had, despite the challenges they faced.

Q: Did President Lincoln’s proclamation make Thanksgiving a federal holiday?

A: No, President Lincoln’s proclamation did not make Thanksgiving a federal holiday. It was merely a proclamation that encouraged Americans to observe a day of thanksgiving. It wasn’t until 1941, when Congress passed a joint resolution, that Thanksgiving was officially recognized as a federal holiday.

Q: Why was the last Thursday of November chosen?

A: The last Thursday of November was chosen as it was traditionally the day when many states already celebrated Thanksgiving. President Lincoln’s proclamation aimed to align the nation’s observance of Thanksgiving with the existing customs of various states.

In conclusion, it was President Abraham Lincoln who made Thanksgiving a legal holiday in the United States. His proclamation in 1863 set the stage for a national day of thanksgiving, which eventually led to the establishment of Thanksgiving as a federal holiday. So, as we gather around the table this Thanksgiving, let’s remember the historical significance of this holiday and express our gratitude for the blessings we enjoy.