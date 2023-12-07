Adele Opens Up About the Pop Star Who Makes Her Nervous

Adele, known for her powerhouse vocals and unshakeable composure, recently revealed the one pop star who has the ability to make her completely lose it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the British singer confessed, “There’s been one [celebrity] there that I shat myself the whole show.” And that pop star is none other than Lady Gaga.

Although Adele has spent some time with Gaga, she admitted that she holds the singer in extremely high regard. Adele even went as far as to criticize her own performance during the show, saying, “The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.” It seems that Gaga’s presence made Adele feel extremely self-conscious.

Interestingly, Adele usually has no idea who will be in the audience during her performances, as she walked right past Shania Twain one night without recognizing her. But for Gaga, she had prior knowledge. “I only knew Gaga was coming,” Adele revealed. “She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up.” It seems Gaga opted for a more casual and understated look that night.

In addition to discussing her nerves around Lady Gaga, Adele took the opportunity to shower praise on other fellow artists. She referred to Beyoncé as her idol, praised SZA’s album as her favorite of the year, expressed excitement for the return of Dua Lipa, and admitted her love for Victoria Monét’s record. Adele is clearly a connoisseur of good music and has a penchant for supporting her fellow artists.

Despite her nerves around Gaga, Adele continues to captivate audiences with her powerful voice and emotional performances. It just goes to show that even the biggest stars can still be starstruck their idols.