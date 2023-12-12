Which part of Amazon makes the most money?

Amazon’s Profit Powerhouse: Unveiling the Lucrative Arm of the E-commerce Giant

In the vast realm of Amazon’s empire, one question looms large: which part of the company generates the most revenue? As the e-commerce giant continues to expand its reach into various sectors, it becomes increasingly intriguing to uncover the true profit powerhouse behind its success. Let’s delve into the depths of Amazon’s financial landscape to shed light on this burning question.

The Crown Jewel: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Undoubtedly, the crown jewel of Amazon’s profit-making machine is its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Launched in 2006, AWS has revolutionized the way businesses operate providing a wide range of cloud-based services, including storage, computing power, and database management. With an impressive client base that includes major corporations and startups alike, AWS has consistently outperformed other segments of Amazon, accounting for a staggering 52% of the company’s operating income in 2020.

The E-commerce Behemoth: Retail Sales

While AWS may reign supreme in terms of profitability, it is impossible to overlook the colossal revenue generated Amazon’s e-commerce platform. With millions of products available at the click of a button, Amazon’s retail sales have become synonymous with online shopping. In 2020 alone, the company’s net sales from its online stores amounted to a whopping $197 billion, making it a formidable force in the retail industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

A: AWS is a cloud computing platform that offers a wide range of services to businesses, including storage, computing power, and database management.

Q: How much of Amazon’s operating income does AWS contribute?

A: AWS accounted for 52% of Amazon’s operating income in 2020.

Q: How much revenue does Amazon generate from its online stores?

A: In 2020, Amazon’s net sales from its online stores amounted to $197 billion.

In conclusion, while Amazon’s e-commerce platform continues to dominate the retail landscape, it is Amazon Web Services that truly shines as the company’s profit powerhouse. With its unrivaled success in the cloud computing industry, AWS has propelled Amazon to new heights, solidifying its position as a global leader in both e-commerce and technology.