Which Ott is free of cost?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, finding the right Over-The-Top (OTT) platform can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it’s important to consider your budget and preferences before committing to a subscription. However, there are a few OTT platforms that offer their services completely free of cost. Let’s explore some of these platforms and what they have to offer.

1. Tubi: Tubi is a popular ad-supported streaming service that provides a wide range of movies and TV shows. With over 20,000 titles in its library, Tubi offers a diverse selection of content across various genres. While it is free to use, users will have to endure occasional advertisements during their viewing experience.

2. Crackle: Crackle is another ad-supported streaming platform that offers a mix of movies, TV shows, and original programming. With a user-friendly interface and a decent collection of content, Crackle is a great option for those looking for free entertainment. However, like Tubi, it also includes advertisements.

3. Pluto TV: Pluto TV is a unique streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content. With over 250 channels to choose from, including news, sports, and entertainment, Pluto TV provides a cable-like experience without the cost. It is entirely free and supported advertisements.

4. IMDb TV: IMDb TV, owned Amazon, is a free streaming service that offers a selection of movies and TV shows. With a growing library of content, IMDb TV is a great option for those who want to enjoy popular titles without paying a subscription fee. However, it is ad-supported.

FAQ:

Q: Are these platforms available worldwide?

A: While some of these platforms are available globally, others may have regional restrictions. It’s best to check their websites or app stores for availability in your country.

Q: Can I access these platforms on multiple devices?

A: Yes, these platforms are typically available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Q: Do I need to create an account to use these platforms?

A: Yes, most of these platforms require users to create a free account to access their content. However, the sign-up process is usually quick and straightforward.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for free streaming options, Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV, and IMDb TV are excellent choices. While they may include advertisements, they offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live channels without any subscription fees. So, grab your popcorn and start exploring the world of free entertainment!