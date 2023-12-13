Which OTT apps are free?

Which Streaming Apps Offer Free Content?

Streaming services have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, providing us with a vast array of movies, TV shows, and documentaries at our fingertips. While many of these Over-The-Top (OTT) apps require a subscription fee, there are still several platforms that offer free content. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular OTT apps that allow users to enjoy their favorite shows and movies without spending a dime.

1. Tubi: Tubi is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows. With over 20,000 titles in its library, Tubi provides users with a diverse selection of content across various genres. From classic films to recent releases, Tubi has something for everyone.

2. Crackle: Crackle is another popular free streaming app that offers a mix of movies, TV shows, and original programming. Owned Sony, Crackle features a decent collection of content, including popular titles like “Seinfeld” and “The Karate Kid.”

3. Pluto TV: Pluto TV is a unique streaming service that offers a combination of live TV channels and on-demand content. With over 250 channels to choose from, including news, sports, and entertainment, Pluto TV provides a cable-like experience without the subscription fee.

4. IMDb TV: IMDb TV, owned Amazon, offers a selection of movies and TV shows that can be streamed for free. While the content library may not be as extensive as some other platforms, IMDb TV still offers a decent collection of popular titles.

FAQ:

Q: Are these apps completely free?

A: Yes, these apps are free to download and use. However, they may include ads to support their services.

Q: Can I access these apps on multiple devices?

A: Yes, these apps are available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Fire TV.

Q: Do I need to create an account to use these apps?

A: While some apps may require you to create an account, it is usually not mandatory to access the free content.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for free streaming options, Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV, and IMDb TV are excellent choices. These platforms offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and live channels without the need for a subscription. So grab your popcorn and start enjoying the world of free entertainment at your fingertips!