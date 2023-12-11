Which one is better Narcos or Narcos: Mexico?

Narcos vs Narcos: Mexico: A Battle of Crime Dramas

In the realm of crime dramas, few series have captivated audiences quite like Narcos and its spin-off, Narcos: Mexico. Both shows delve into the gritty world of drug cartels, offering viewers a thrilling and immersive experience. But which one is better? Let’s take a closer look at these two critically acclaimed series.

Narcos: The original Narcos series, created Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, premiered in 2015. It follows the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar, and the efforts of the DEA to bring him down. With its gripping storytelling, intense performances, and a perfect blend of action and suspense, Narcos quickly became a global sensation.

Narcos: Mexico: Released in 2018, Narcos: Mexico serves as a companion series to the original Narcos. It shifts the focus to the birth of the Mexican drug trade in the 1980s, exploring the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and the DEA’s battle against it. Led stellar performances from Diego Luna and Michael Peña, Narcos: Mexico offers a fresh perspective on the drug war, while maintaining the same high-quality production values as its predecessor.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to watch Narcos before Narcos: Mexico?

A: While both series are interconnected, it is not necessary to watch Narcos before diving into Narcos: Mexico. Each show can be enjoyed independently, as they focus on different time periods and storylines.

Q: Which series has better performances?

A: Both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico boast exceptional performances from their respective casts. However, Narcos: Mexico introduces a new ensemble, including Diego Luna and Michael Peña, who deliver standout performances that rival those of the original series.

Q: Which series has a more engaging storyline?

A: The answer to this question largely depends on personal preference. Narcos offers a gripping narrative centered around the infamous Pablo Escobar, while Narcos: Mexico explores the origins of the Mexican drug trade. Both series are filled with twists, turns, and high-stakes drama.

In conclusion, both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico are exceptional crime dramas that offer unique perspectives on the drug trade. Whether you prefer the original series’ focus on Pablo Escobar or the spin-off’s exploration of the Mexican cartels, both shows are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, why not indulge in both and experience the thrilling world of Narcos?