Which Number Is LeBron James?

LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has worn several different jersey numbers throughout his illustrious career. From his early days in high school to his current stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, James has left an indelible mark on the game, regardless of the number on his back.

LeBron’s High School Days

During his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James wore the number 23 jersey. This number holds significant meaning for James, as it was famously worn his idol, Michael Jordan. LeBron’s choice to wear number 23 was a tribute to the basketball legend who inspired him to pursue greatness.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Era

When LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003, he continued to wear the number 23 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, in 2010, he made a controversial decision to switch to number 6, which he wore during his tenure with the Miami Heat. This change was partly motivated James’ desire to see the number 23 retired league-wide as a tribute to Michael Jordan.

The Return to Cleveland and Beyond

Upon his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, LeBron James resumed wearing the number 23 jersey. He continued to wear this number until his departure from Cleveland in 2018. Currently, as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, James has once again chosen to wear the number 6 jersey.

FAQ

Why did LeBron James switch from number 23 to number 6?

LeBron James switched from number 23 to number 6 in 2010 as a way to pay homage to Michael Jordan and advocate for the retirement of the number 23 across the league.

Why did LeBron James choose number 6 with the Lakers?

When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, he decided to wear the number 6 jersey once again. The exact reason behind this choice has not been publicly disclosed, but it is speculated that he wanted a fresh start and a new chapter in his career.

Conclusion

LeBron James has worn both the number 23 and number 6 throughout his basketball journey, each with its own significance. Whether he’s donning the iconic number 23 or the number 6, LeBron’s impact on the game remains unparalleled. As fans, we eagerly await the next chapter in his storied career, regardless of the number he chooses to wear.