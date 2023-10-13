Love Is Blind: A Breakdown of Successful Couples from Netflix’s Dating Shows

Since the debut of Netflix’s first original reality dating show, Love Is Blind, in 2020, the streaming platform has produced numerous iterations of the genre. From Too Hot to Handle to Single’s Inferno, Netflix has captivated audiences with these unique dating experiences. But how successful have these shows been at forming lasting couples?

Out of the 77 couples that have emerged from the pods or islands, 27 are still together. This accounts for over a third of the pairings, which is not a bad success rate. However, the majority of these successful couples come from the more mature and well-established dating shows like Love Is Blind.

One such couple is Lydia and Milton, who overcame an age gap and dealt with Lydia’s ex, Uche, accusing her of rigging the experiment. Despite the challenges, they persevered and got married during season five. Their commitment and Milton’s calm confidence are truly inspiring.

However, not all couples have had smooth journeys. Stacy and Izzy, who were involved in a pod love square, faced issues both within and outside of their relationship. Ultimately, Stacy called off the marriage, citing the need for more time to make such a life-altering decision. It was a difficult choice, but one that was necessary for her.

Tiffany and Brett, on the other hand, were a picture-perfect pod couple. Even after the honeymoon phase, they managed to overcome obstacles and stay together. They got married and shared an intimate moment in the bridal suite, solidifying their bond.

Zack and Bliss also faced their fair share of challenges, particularly after Zack’s previous engagement. Despite doubts from their families and Bliss questioning whether she could move past his past, they got married in the end. Their love for owls is a testament to their strong connection.

Kwame, who had two connections in the pods, eventually found his match in Chelsea. They faced hurdles along the way, from disapproving parents to Kwame’s lingering attraction to Micah. Despite these challenges, they got married and surprised everyone.

Overall, while some couples from Netflix’s dating shows have found lasting love, others have faced setbacks and breakups. It’s a reminder that not all relationships are meant to last, but the journey to find love is always worth taking.

Sources:

– Netflix’s Love Is Blind: https://www.netflix.com/loveisblind