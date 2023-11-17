Which Nationality Is Rihanna?

In the world of music and fashion, Rihanna is a name that needs no introduction. With her mesmerizing voice, captivating performances, and trendsetting style, she has become a global icon. However, despite her fame, there is still some confusion surrounding her nationality. So, let’s delve into the question: which nationality is Rihanna?

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born on February 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados. This Caribbean island nation is her place of birth, making her a proud Barbadian. Barbados, known for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture, has played a significant role in shaping Rihanna’s identity and career.

However, it is important to note that Rihanna also holds dual citizenship. In 2012, she was granted honorary citizenship the government of Barbados in recognition of her outstanding achievements in the music industry. Additionally, she is a citizen of the United States, having obtained a green card in 2005 and later becoming a naturalized citizen.

FAQ:

Q: Is Rihanna of African descent?

A: Yes, Rihanna is of African descent. Like many people from the Caribbean, her ancestry can be traced back to Africa due to the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

Q: What is Rihanna’s ethnicity?

A: Rihanna’s ethnicity is Afro-Barbadian. This term refers to individuals of African descent who are native to Barbados.

Q: Does Rihanna have any other nationalities?

A: Apart from being a citizen of Barbados and the United States, Rihanna does not hold any other nationalities.

Q: Where does Rihanna currently reside?

A: Rihanna currently resides in the United States, primarily in Los Angeles, California.

In conclusion, Rihanna’s nationality is Barbadian, as she was born and raised in Barbados. However, she also holds American citizenship. Her success has transcended borders, making her a beloved figure worldwide. Rihanna’s unique blend of talent, charisma, and cultural heritage continues to inspire millions across the globe.