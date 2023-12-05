Which musical is considered the costliest Broadway flop in history?

The Most Expensive Broadway Flop in History: A Tale of Financial Misfortune

In the world of Broadway, where dreams are made and fortunes can be won or lost, there have been numerous productions that have failed to live up to their expectations. However, one musical stands out as the costliest flop in Broadway history – “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.”

What is “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark”?

“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” was a highly anticipated musical based on the beloved Marvel superhero, Spider-Man. With music Bono and The Edge from U2, and direction Julie Taymor, the show had all the ingredients for success. However, it quickly became a cautionary tale of financial misfortune.

What went wrong?

From the beginning, “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” faced numerous setbacks and challenges. The production was plagued technical difficulties, resulting in multiple injuries to cast members during rehearsals and performances. These incidents not only raised safety concerns but also led to costly delays and legal battles.

The astronomical costs

The budget for “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” skyrocketed to an unprecedented $75 million, making it the most expensive Broadway production ever. The exorbitant costs were mainly attributed to the complex aerial stunts and special effects required to bring Spider-Man’s web-slinging adventures to life on stage.

Audience reception and critical reviews

Despite the hype surrounding the musical, “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. While some praised the show’s ambitious scale and technical achievements, others criticized its convoluted storyline and lackluster music. The negative word-of-mouth and lukewarm reception ultimately led to declining ticket sales.

The aftermath

After a troubled run of 182 preview performances and 106 regular performances, “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” closed its doors in 2014. The financial losses were staggering, with investors estimated to have lost around $60 million. The show’s failure served as a stark reminder that even the most high-profile productions can succumb to financial ruin.

In conclusion

“Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” will forever be remembered as the costliest Broadway flop in history. Its astronomical budget, technical difficulties, and lukewarm reception all contributed to its downfall. While the show may have been a financial disaster, it serves as a cautionary tale for future Broadway productions, reminding us that success on the Great White Way is never guaranteed.