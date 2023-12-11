Which Mexican cartel is the strongest?

Exploring the Power Dynamics: Unveiling the Strongest Mexican Cartel

In the shadowy world of Mexican drug cartels, power struggles and territorial disputes have long been a grim reality. These criminal organizations, known for their ruthless tactics and illicit activities, have become a significant concern for both Mexican authorities and international law enforcement agencies. With several cartels vying for dominance, the question arises: which Mexican cartel holds the title of the strongest?

The Sinaloa Cartel: A Formidable Force

One cannot discuss Mexican cartels without mentioning the Sinaloa Cartel. Led the notorious Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán until his capture in 2016, this cartel has maintained a stronghold on the drug trade for decades. Its extensive network, spanning across Mexico and into the United States, has allowed it to amass immense power and wealth. Despite Guzmán’s imprisonment, the Sinaloa Cartel continues to exert its influence, making it a formidable force in the Mexican underworld.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel: Rising in Power

While the Sinaloa Cartel has long been considered the most dominant, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has emerged as a serious contender. Founded in 2010, this relatively young cartel has rapidly expanded its operations, challenging the Sinaloa Cartel’s supremacy. Known for its brutality and ability to adapt to changing circumstances, the CJNG has gained control over key drug trafficking routes and has engaged in violent confrontations with rival cartels. Its rise in power has caught the attention of authorities and has led to increased efforts to dismantle the organization.

FAQ:

Q: What is a drug cartel?

A: A drug cartel is a criminal organization involved in the production, transportation, and distribution of illegal drugs. These cartels often operate across international borders and engage in various other criminal activities, such as money laundering and extortion.

Q: How do Mexican cartels exert their power?

A: Mexican cartels exert their power through violence, corruption, and intimidation. They control drug trafficking routes, engage in territorial disputes, and often infiltrate local governments and law enforcement agencies.

Q: Are there other significant Mexican cartels?

A: Yes, apart from the Sinaloa Cartel and the CJNG, there are several other significant Mexican cartels, such as the Gulf Cartel, Los Zetas, and the Juarez Cartel. These organizations have also played a significant role in the Mexican drug trade.

In conclusion, while the Sinaloa Cartel has long held the title of the strongest Mexican cartel, the rise of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has challenged its dominance. Both cartels possess extensive networks and engage in violent tactics to maintain their power. The ongoing power struggle between these two organizations, along with the presence of other influential cartels, continues to shape the landscape of Mexico’s criminal underworld.