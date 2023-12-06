Which Keyless Cars Are Most Stolen?

In recent years, car theft has become increasingly sophisticated, with criminals exploiting keyless entry systems to steal vehicles. Keyless cars, which use a key fob to unlock and start the engine, have become popular among car owners due to their convenience. However, this technology has also opened up new opportunities for thieves, who have developed advanced techniques topass these systems.

According to recent studies, certain keyless cars are more vulnerable to theft than others. Luxury brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are among the most targeted criminals. These vehicles often come equipped with advanced keyless entry systems, making them attractive targets for tech-savvy thieves.

One reason why luxury cars are more susceptible to theft is their higher resale value. Stolen luxury vehicles can be quickly sold on the black market or dismantled for valuable parts, making them a lucrative target for criminals.

Another factor contributing to the theft of keyless cars is the use of relay devices. These devices can intercept the signal between the key fob and the car, allowing thieves to unlock and start the vehicle without physical access to the keys. This method has become increasingly popular among criminals, as it requires minimal effort and can be executed quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a keyless entry system?

A: A keyless entry system is a technology that allows car owners to unlock and start their vehicles without using a traditional key. Instead, a key fob or smart key is used to wirelessly communicate with the car’s locking system.

Q: How do thieves steal keyless cars?

A: Thieves often use relay devices to intercept the signal between the key fob and the car. This allows them to unlock and start the vehicle without needing physical access to the keys.

Q: Why are luxury cars more targeted?

A: Luxury cars are often equipped with advanced keyless entry systems and have a higher resale value, making them attractive targets for thieves.

Q: How can car owners protect their keyless cars?

A: To protect keyless cars, owners can take precautions such as keeping their key fobs in a signal-blocking pouch or box, installing additional security measures like steering wheel locks or tracking devices, and parking in well-lit and secure areas.

In conclusion, keyless cars, particularly luxury brands, are more vulnerable to theft due to their advanced keyless entry systems and higher resale value. Car owners should be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions to protect their vehicles from being stolen.