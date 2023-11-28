Which Kardashians Don’t Get Along?

In the world of reality television, the Kardashian family has become a household name. With their extravagant lifestyles, business ventures, and highly publicized relationships, it’s no surprise that there have been some clashes within the famous clan. Let’s take a closer look at which Kardashians don’t get along and the reasons behind their feuds.

Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner:

One of the most well-known conflicts within the Kardashian family is between Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. Their relationship became strained after Caitlyn’s transition and the release of her memoir, where she made some controversial statements about her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. Kim felt that Caitlyn’s words were hurtful and disrespectful towards her mother, leading to a rift between them.

Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner:

Another strained relationship involving Caitlyn Jenner is with Khloe Kardashian, her stepdaughter. Khloe has been vocal about feeling betrayed Caitlyn’s actions and statements following her transition. The two have had limited contact and have struggled to rebuild their bond.

Rob Kardashian and the Kardashian Sisters:

Rob Kardashian, the only son of Kris Jenner, has had a tumultuous relationship with his sisters, particularly Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe. Rob has often felt left out and overshadowed his famous siblings, leading to feelings of resentment. Additionally, his past relationship with Blac Chyna, who has had conflicts with the Kardashian family, further strained his relationship with his sisters.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any other feuds within the Kardashian family?

A: While the aforementioned conflicts are the most prominent, there have been occasional disagreements between other family members. However, these disputes have generally been resolved relatively quickly.

Q: Do the Kardashians publicly address their feuds?

A: The Kardashians are known for their openness on their reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Many of their conflicts have been documented on the show, allowing viewers to witness the family dynamics firsthand.

Q: Have any of the feuds been resolved?

A: Over the years, some of the feuds within the Kardashian family have been resolved, while others remain ongoing. The family has shown a willingness to work through their differences, but some relationships may take longer to heal than others.

In the world of the Kardashians, drama is never too far away. While they may present a united front to the public, it’s clear that there are some underlying tensions within the family. As with any family, conflicts are a natural part of life, and the Kardashians are no exception. Only time will tell if these feuds will be resolved or if they will continue to simmer beneath the surface.