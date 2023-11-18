Which Justin Bieber Songs Are About Selena?

In the world of pop music, few relationships have captivated fans quite like the on-again, off-again romance between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The pair’s tumultuous love story has been the subject of countless headlines, and it’s no surprise that Bieber has channeled his emotions into his music. Over the years, the Canadian heartthrob has released several songs that are widely believed to be about his former flame. Let’s take a closer look at some of these tracks.

One of the most notable songs that many speculate is about Selena is “Sorry.” Released in 2015, this catchy pop anthem features lyrics that hint at Bieber’s remorse for past mistakes in a relationship. While the singer has never explicitly confirmed that the song is about Gomez, fans have connected the dots and interpreted the lyrics as a heartfelt apology to his ex-girlfriend.

Another song that has fueled speculation is “Love Yourself.” This acoustic ballad, released in 2015, showcases Bieber’s growth as an artist and his ability to express vulnerability. The lyrics, which suggest a toxic relationship and a sense of moving on, have led many to believe that the song is a reflection on his past with Gomez.

One of Bieber’s more recent releases, “Lose You to Love Me,” has been widely regarded as a direct response to Gomez’s own song, “Lose You to Love Me.” Both tracks were released in 2019, and fans couldn’t help but draw connections between the two. Bieber’s emotional lyrics and heartfelt vocals in this song further support the belief that it is about his past relationship with Gomez.

FAQ:

Q: Has Justin Bieber ever confirmed that these songs are about Selena Gomez?

A: No, Bieber has never explicitly confirmed that any of these songs are about Gomez. However, fans have made connections based on the timing of the songs’ releases and the lyrics.

Q: Are there any other songs Justin Bieber that are believed to be about Selena?

A: Yes, there are several other songs that fans speculate are about Gomez, including “What Do You Mean?” and “Mark My Words.” However, without direct confirmation from Bieber, these interpretations remain speculative.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still in contact?

A: As of the time of writing, it is unclear whether Bieber and Gomez are still in contact. Both artists have moved on to new relationships and have not publicly addressed their current relationship status.

In conclusion, while Justin Bieber has never explicitly confirmed which of his songs are about Selena Gomez, fans have connected the dots and interpreted the lyrics to be reflections on their past relationship. Songs like “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” and “Lose You to Love Me” have resonated with fans who have followed the couple’s journey over the years. Whether or not these songs are about Gomez, there’s no denying the impact she has had on Bieber’s music.