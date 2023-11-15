Which Justin Bieber Song Was Written By Ed Sheeran?

In a surprising collaboration between two of the biggest names in the music industry, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran joined forces to create a chart-topping hit. The song in question is none other than “Love Yourself,” which was released Bieber in 2015 as part of his highly successful album, “Purpose.”

Ed Sheeran, known for his heartfelt and introspective songwriting, lent his talents to this catchy tune. The collaboration between these two talented artists resulted in a song that resonated with fans worldwide, topping charts and becoming a fan favorite.

“Love Yourself” is a soulful acoustic ballad that showcases Bieber’s growth as an artist. The song’s lyrics delve into themes of self-love and acceptance, with a touch of Sheeran’s signature storytelling style. It’s no wonder that this collaboration was a match made in musical heaven.

FAQ:

Q: How did the collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran come about?

A: The collaboration between Bieber and Sheeran was a result of their mutual admiration for each other’s work. They had been friends for years and had expressed their desire to work together. When the opportunity arose, they seized it and created “Love Yourself.”

Q: Are there any other collaborations between Bieber and Sheeran?

A: Yes, there is another collaboration between the two artists. In 2019, they released the song “I Don’t Care,” which was a massive hit. The upbeat and catchy track showcased their chemistry and further solidified their status as a dynamic duo.

Q: What other songs has Ed Sheeran written for other artists?

A: Ed Sheeran is renowned for his songwriting abilities and has penned numerous hits for other artists. Some notable examples include “Shape of You” for himself, “Thinking Out Loud” for himself, “Little Things” for One Direction, and “Everything Has Changed” for Taylor Swift.

In conclusion, “Love Yourself” is the Justin Bieber song that was written Ed Sheeran. This collaboration between two musical powerhouses resulted in a timeless hit that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. The success of this song is a testament to the talent and creativity of both Bieber and Sheeran.