Which Justin Bieber Song Is About Selena Gomez?

In the world of pop music, relationships often serve as a source of inspiration for artists. One such high-profile romance that has captivated fans for years is the on-again, off-again relationship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. As two of the biggest stars in the industry, their love story has been the subject of much speculation and intrigue. Many fans have wondered which of Justin Bieber’s songs are about Selena Gomez, and today we delve into this question.

1. “Sorry”

One of Justin Bieber’s most popular songs, “Sorry,” is widely believed to be about his relationship with Selena Gomez. Released in 2015, the song features lyrics that express regret and a desire for forgiveness. Given the tumultuous nature of their relationship, it’s not surprising that Bieber would pen a song asking for forgiveness.

2. “Love Yourself”

Another hit from Bieber’s 2015 album “Purpose,” “Love Yourself” is often associated with his relationship with Gomez. The song’s lyrics convey a sense of bitterness and resentment towards an ex-lover, leading many to speculate that it was inspired their rocky romance.

3. “What Do You Mean?”

Released in 2015 as the lead single from his album “Purpose,” “What Do You Mean?” is a catchy tune that explores the confusion and mixed signals often present in relationships. While it’s not explicitly confirmed to be about Gomez, the timing of its release and the lyrics hint at their complicated love story.

FAQ:

Q: Are there any songs where Justin Bieber explicitly mentions Selena Gomez?

A: While Bieber has not explicitly mentioned Gomez name in any of his songs, many believe that several tracks are inspired their relationship.

Q: Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez still together?

A: As of the time of writing, Bieber and Gomez are no longer together. However, their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, so it’s always possible they could reconcile in the future.

Q: Are there any songs where Selena Gomez references Justin Bieber?

A: Yes, Gomez has also released songs that are believed to be about her relationship with Bieber. One notable example is her 2019 hit “Lose You to Love Me,” which explores the pain and growth she experienced after their breakup.

In conclusion, while Justin Bieber has not explicitly confirmed which of his songs are about Selena Gomez, there are several tracks that fans speculate were inspired their relationship. Songs like “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” and “What Do You Mean?” all contain lyrics that align with the ups and downs of their romance. Ultimately, the true meaning behind these songs may only be known Bieber himself, but they continue to captivate fans and keep the speculation alive.