Sebastian Vettel Inspires Lewis Hamilton with Environmental Ventures

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has garnered an impressive three million followers on Instagram, but only follows one person: Lewis Hamilton. The former Red Bull and Ferrari driver made his Instagram debut surprising fans with his retirement video. Vettel, who had previously stayed away from social media, chose to utilize the platform to bid farewell to the sport.

Since retiring from Formula One, Vettel has remained active on Instagram, engaging with his devoted fan base through live sessions. He also takes the opportunity to promote environmental ventures that are close to his heart. This weekend in Suzuka, Vettel plans to open a Bee Hotel on turn two of the track, continuing his commitment to sustainability.

Vettel’s environmental efforts have not gone unnoticed his former rival, Lewis Hamilton, who has praised him for his outspokenness and commitment to making a positive impact on the world outside of Formula One. Hamilton expressed his admiration for Vettel, stating, “I don’t know any other driver that has ever been so outspoken…It’s really great that he’s utilizing his platform.”

Hamilton also spoke about the importance of coming together to address global issues and expressed his hope that Vettel’s actions would inspire other drivers to make a difference in their own ways. The two champions, who shared intense on-track rivalries during their careers, continue to support each other’s ventures off the track.

It is heartwarming for fans to witness these two racing legends supporting each other’s endeavors, showcasing the impact that athletes can have beyond their respective sports. By using their platforms to raise awareness and inspire others, Vettel and Hamilton are demonstrating the power of compassion and unity in creating positive change.

