Which Is The Most Liked Post On Instagram?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become a powerhouse platform for sharing photos and videos. With over a billion active users, it’s no wonder that the competition for the most liked post on Instagram is fierce. But which post holds the coveted title?

As of now, the most liked post on Instagram is a simple picture of an egg. Yes, you read that right – an egg. The post, which was uploaded the account @world_record_egg, surpassed all expectations amassing a staggering 55 million likes and counting. The image was captioned with a call to action, urging users to help the egg become the most liked post on Instagram. And the internet responded in full force.

The popularity of this post raises questions about the nature of social media and what captures the attention of users. It seems that sometimes the simplest and most unexpected things can go viral and capture the imagination of millions. In this case, the egg’s rise to fame serves as a reminder that social media is a constantly evolving landscape where anything is possible.

FAQ:

Q: How did the egg post become so popular?

A: The egg post gained popularity through a combination of clever marketing, viral sharing, and the curiosity of Instagram users. Its simplicity and the call to action to make it the most liked post on Instagram captured people’s attention and led to its viral success.

Q: What was the previous record for the most liked post on Instagram?

A: The previous record for the most liked post on Instagram was held Kylie Jenner, who had a photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, with over 18 million likes. The egg post shattered this record a wide margin.

Q: Why do people strive to have the most liked post on Instagram?

A: Having the most liked post on Instagram brings attention, recognition, and potentially even opportunities for partnerships and sponsorships. It is a way for individuals or brands to showcase their popularity and influence on the platform.

In conclusion, the most liked post on Instagram is currently a picture of an egg, which has surpassed all expectations garnering over 55 million likes. This unexpected phenomenon serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of social media and the power of viral content. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Instagram and what post will eventually dethrone the egg as the most liked on the platform.