Which is the best Narcos on Netflix?

Which Narcos Series Reigns Supreme on Netflix?

Netflix has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping crime drama series, Narcos. With multiple seasons and spin-offs, it can be challenging to determine which installment is the best. Whether you’re a fan of the original Narcos set in Colombia or prefer the newer Narcos: Mexico, each series offers its own unique blend of suspense, action, and compelling storytelling. Let’s delve into the world of Narcos and explore which one stands out as the ultimate must-watch.

Narcos: Colombia

The original Narcos series, set in Colombia, follows the rise and fall of the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. This gripping drama showcases the cat-and-mouse game between Escobar and the DEA agents determined to bring him down. With its intense performances, intricate plotlines, and stunning cinematography, Narcos: Colombia set the bar high for the subsequent installments.

Narcos: Mexico

Narcos: Mexico takes viewers back in time to the 1980s, exploring the origins of the Mexican drug trade. This spin-off delves into the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel and the DEA’s relentless pursuit of its leader, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. With its stellar cast, intricate storytelling, and a fresh perspective on the drug war, Narcos: Mexico has garnered its own dedicated fan base.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Narcos: Mexico without watching the original Narcos?

A: Yes, Narcos: Mexico serves as a standalone series and does not require prior knowledge of the original Narcos. However, watching both series provides a more comprehensive understanding of the drug trade’s evolution.

Q: Are the Narcos series based on true events?

A: Yes, both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico are inspired real-life events and characters involved in the drug trade. While some elements may be fictionalized for dramatic purposes, the series largely stays true to historical accounts.

In conclusion, determining the best Narcos series on Netflix ultimately comes down to personal preference. If you crave the originality and intensity of the Colombian drug trade, Narcos: Colombia is the way to go. However, if you prefer a fresh take on the drug war with a stellar cast, Narcos: Mexico is the perfect choice. Whichever series you choose, prepare to be enthralled the dark and dangerous world of Narcos.