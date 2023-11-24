Which is the 2 oldest language in the world?

Which are the 2 Oldest Languages in the World?

In the vast tapestry of human history, languages have played a crucial role in shaping civilizations and connecting people across time and space. But which languages can claim the title of being the oldest? While pinpointing the exact origins of languages is a complex task, there are two contenders that often emerge in discussions on this topic: Tamil and Sumerian.

Tamil: Tamil is a Dravidian language spoken primarily in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and parts of Sri Lanka. With a rich literary tradition dating back over 2,000 years, Tamil is considered one of the world’s oldest living languages. Its classical form, known as Old Tamil, can be traced back to the 3rd century BCE. Tamil has a unique script and a vast body of ancient literature, including the Sangam literature, which showcases the language’s rich cultural heritage.

Sumerian: Sumerian, an ancient language spoken in Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq and Kuwait), is another strong contender for the title of the world’s oldest language. It was used the Sumerians, who established one of the earliest known civilizations around 4,500 BCE. Sumerian is an isolate language, meaning it does not belong to any known language family. Despite its ancient origins, Sumerian ceased to be spoken as a native language around the 2nd millennium BCE.

FAQ:

Q: How do we determine the age of a language?

A: Estimating the age of a language involves analyzing linguistic, archaeological, and historical evidence. This includes studying ancient texts, deciphering scripts, and examining language evolution.

Q: Are Tamil and Sumerian still spoken today?

A: While Tamil is still spoken millions of people, Sumerian is considered a dead language. However, scholars continue to study and decipher Sumerian texts to gain insights into ancient Mesopotamian culture.

Q: Are there any older languages?

A: It is challenging to definitively identify the oldest languages due to the lack of extensive written records. However, Tamil and Sumerian are among the oldest languages with substantial evidence supporting their ancient origins.

In conclusion, Tamil and Sumerian are two languages that have stood the test of time and are often regarded as the oldest in the world. Both languages have left an indelible mark on human history, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of our linguistic heritage.