Which is bigger Kansas City MO or KS?

Which Side of Kansas City is Bigger: Missouri or Kansas?

Kansas City, a vibrant and bustling metropolis, straddles the border between two states: Missouri and Kansas. This unique geographical position often leads to confusion about which side of the city is bigger. In this article, we will delve into the facts and figures to determine which side of Kansas City reigns supreme.

Size Matters: Comparing Kansas City, MO and KS

When it comes to land area, Kansas City, Missouri takes the crown. With an expansive area of 319.03 square miles, it surpasses its Kansas counterpart, which covers 145.79 square miles. This means that Kansas City, MO is more than twice the size of Kansas City, KS in terms of land area.

However, population-wise, the tables turn. Kansas City, Kansas boasts a population of approximately 152,958 residents, while Kansas City, Missouri is home to a significantly larger population of around 495,327 people. This makes Kansas City, MO more than three times more populous than its Kansas counterpart.

FAQ: Unraveling the Kansas City Conundrum

Q: Why is there a Kansas City in both Missouri and Kansas?

A: The city was originally founded in 1838 as “Kansas” in Missouri. However, due to confusion with the neighboring state, the name was changed to “Kansas City” in 1889. When Kansas City, Kansas was established in 1872, it adopted the same name.

Q: Are there any notable differences between the two sides of Kansas City?

A: While both sides share a rich history and cultural heritage, each has its own distinct characteristics. Kansas City, Missouri is renowned for its jazz music, barbecue cuisine, and vibrant arts scene. On the other hand, Kansas City, Kansas is known for its NASCAR racetrack, the Kansas Speedway, and its proximity to the agricultural heartland.

Q: Can you easily cross between the two sides of Kansas City?

A: Absolutely! The state line that separates the two sides of Kansas City is merely a formality. There are numerous bridges and roadways connecting the two, allowing residents and visitors to freely explore both sides of this dynamic city.

In conclusion, while Kansas City, Missouri may have a larger land area, Kansas City, Kansas boasts a higher population. Both sides of the city offer unique experiences and attractions, making Kansas City as a whole a vibrant and diverse destination worth exploring.