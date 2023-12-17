Which is better HDR10 or HDR400?

Comparing HDR10 and HDR400: Unveiling the Superior HDR Technology

Introduction

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology has revolutionized the way we experience visual content, enhancing the depth, color accuracy, and overall picture quality. However, with the market flooded with various HDR standards, it can be challenging to determine which one is superior. In this article, we will compare two popular HDR standards, HDR10 and HDR400, to shed light on their differences and help you make an informed decision.

What is HDR?

HDR, or High Dynamic Range, refers to a technology that expands the range of colors and contrast in an image, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience. It achieves this increasing the brightness and color accuracy of the display, allowing for a wider range of shades between the darkest and brightest areas.

Defining HDR10 and HDR400

HDR10 is an open standard that is widely adopted across various devices and platforms. It supports a 10-bit color depth, allowing for over a billion colors to be displayed. HDR10 content is mastered with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, providing a significant improvement over standard dynamic range (SDR) content.

On the other hand, HDR400 is a certification provided VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) to displays that meet specific criteria. To receive the HDR400 certification, a display must achieve a peak brightness of 400 nits and support a 10-bit color depth. While HDR400 offers a noticeable improvement over SDR, it falls short in comparison to HDR10 in terms of color accuracy and brightness.

Comparing HDR10 and HDR400

When it comes to HDR technology, HDR10 outshines HDR400 in several aspects. HDR10’s higher peak brightness of 1,000 nits allows for more vibrant and detailed highlights, resulting in a more realistic image. Additionally, the wider color gamut supported HDR10 ensures more accurate and lifelike colors, enhancing the overall visual experience.

While HDR400 is a step up from SDR, it fails to deliver the same level of visual excellence as HDR10. The lower peak brightness and limited color range of HDR400 can lead to less impressive HDR content, with reduced detail in highlights and less accurate colors.

FAQ

Q: Can HDR10 content be displayed on an HDR400 display?

A: Yes, HDR10 content can be displayed on an HDR400 display. However, the HDR400 display will not be able to fully utilize the extended color range and brightness capabilities of HDR10.

Q: Are there any advantages of HDR400 over HDR10?

A: While HDR400 offers a noticeable improvement over standard dynamic range (SDR), it falls short in comparison to HDR10 in terms of color accuracy and peak brightness.

Conclusion

In the battle between HDR10 and HDR400, HDR10 emerges as the superior HDR technology. With its higher peak brightness and wider color gamut, HDR10 provides a more immersive and visually stunning experience. While HDR400 is a step up from SDR, it fails to match the excellence offered HDR10. When choosing a display or device, opting for HDR10 compatibility ensures you can enjoy the full benefits of HDR technology.