The Most Instagrammable Cities in Florida

According to a study conducted vacation rental marketplace Florida Rentals, the most “Instagrammable” city in Florida is Orlando, with over 5 million hashtags. Experts analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags for 400 municipalities in Florida and combined hashtags for each destination to determine and rank the most Instagrammed cities in the state.

Orlando, known for its iconic attractions such as Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, as well as its vibrant neighborhood, Mills 50, which boasts the most murals in the city, took home the crown as the most Instagrammed destination in Florida.

Following Orlando, Miami takes second place with over 2 million hashtags, and Naples secures the third spot with over 2 million hashtags as well. Tampa and Jacksonville round out the top five with over 2 million and 1 million hashtags respectively.

The study also revealed the least Instagrammed city in Florida, which is Belleair Shore, a small beach community south of Tampa. With a population of approximately 109 people and only 4 hashtags, Belleair Shore is one of the smallest and least discovered destinations in the state.

So why are Florida cities the perfect background for Instagram-worthy photos? According to Florida Rentals, Florida’s vast coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, with its stunning beaches, provides a picturesque setting for photography. Additionally, the state’s tropical and subtropical climate offers warm and pleasant weather for the majority of the year, making it ideal for outdoor photo-taking.

Florida’s strong aesthetic appeal, from its natural scenery and vibrant beaches to its beautiful architecture and diverse culinary experiences, makes it one of the best spots for capturing that perfect Instagram snap. With its blend of Latin, Caribbean, and Southern flavors, Florida’s cuisine offers visually appealing dishes that are perfect for sharing online.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for the most Instagrammable cities in Florida, be sure to visit Orlando, Miami, Naples, Tampa, and Jacksonville, where you’ll find stunning backdrops and plenty of opportunities to capture that Insta-worthy photo.

