Which Indian Actor Does Not Have Indian Citizenship?

In a surprising turn of events, it has come to light that renowned Indian actor Akshay Kumar does not hold Indian citizenship. The revelation has left fans and the film fraternity in a state of shock, as Kumar has been an integral part of the Indian film industry for decades. This unexpected news has raised several questions about his nationality and the implications it may have on his career and personal life.

FAQ:

Q: How did this information come to light?

A: The information regarding Akshay Kumar’s citizenship was revealed when he applied for a Canadian passport. This triggered a wave of speculation and curiosity among his fans and the media.

Q: Is Akshay Kumar a Canadian citizen?

A: Yes, Akshay Kumar holds Canadian citizenship. He was granted citizenship the Canadian government in 2011.

Q: Does this mean Akshay Kumar is no longer an Indian citizen?

A: No, Akshay Kumar still holds Indian citizenship. According to Indian law, dual citizenship is not permitted. However, individuals of Indian origin can hold dual citizenship if they acquire it through naturalization or marrying a foreign national.

Q: How does this affect Akshay Kumar’s career?

A: Akshay Kumar’s Canadian citizenship does not directly impact his career in the Indian film industry. He continues to be a prominent figure and enjoys a massive fan following. However, it may have implications on his ability to participate in certain government initiatives or hold public office in India.

Q: Why did Akshay Kumar acquire Canadian citizenship?

A: Akshay Kumar has stated that he obtained Canadian citizenship for convenience purposes, as it allows him to travel more freely and work internationally without the need for visas.

While the news of Akshay Kumar’s Canadian citizenship has surprised many, it is important to note that he remains an Indian citizen as well. This revelation has sparked discussions about the complexities of citizenship and the choices individuals make in an increasingly globalized world. As the actor continues to entertain audiences with his versatile performances, his nationality should not overshadow his contributions to Indian cinema.