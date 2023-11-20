Which Hulu plan has live TV?

Hulu, the popular streaming service, offers a variety of plans to cater to different viewing preferences. One of the most sought-after features among users is live TV. But which Hulu plan includes this option? Let’s dive into the details.

The Hulu + Live TV Plan

Hulu’s plan that includes live TV is aptly named the “Hulu + Live TV” plan. This subscription option combines Hulu’s extensive on-demand library with access to over 75 live channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. With this plan, you can enjoy the best of both worlds – binge-watching your favorite shows and catching up on live events.

What does the Hulu + Live TV plan offer?

The Hulu + Live TV plan not only grants you access to live channels but also provides the ability to record your favorite shows and movies with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage. Additionally, you can stream on two screens simultaneously, allowing multiple household members to enjoy their preferred content at the same time.

How much does the Hulu + Live TV plan cost?

As of the time of writing, the Hulu + Live TV plan is priced at $64.99 per month. This includes the Hulu on-demand library and the live TV channels. It’s important to note that this price is subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check Hulu’s official website for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Can I upgrade my existing Hulu plan to include live TV?

Yes, if you already have a Hulu subscription and want to add live TV, you can easily upgrade to the Hulu + Live TV plan. Simply visit the Hulu website or contact their customer support for assistance in upgrading your plan.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a Hulu plan that includes live TV, the Hulu + Live TV plan is the perfect choice. With its extensive channel lineup, cloud DVR storage, and simultaneous streaming capabilities, you can enjoy the best of both live and on-demand content. Upgrade your plan today and enhance your streaming experience.