Which Hulu package has TNT?

Which Hulu Package Includes TNT?

Introduction

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of television shows and movies. With its various packages, Hulu offers a diverse selection of channels to cater to different interests. One channel that many viewers are eager to have access to is TNT, known for its captivating dramas and thrilling sports coverage. So, which Hulu package includes TNT? Let’s find out.

The Hulu + Live TV Package

If you’re looking to watch TNT on Hulu, the package you’ll want to consider is Hulu + Live TV. This package not only provides access to Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand content but also includes live TV channels, including TNT. With Hulu + Live TV, you can enjoy popular TNT shows like “Animal Kingdom,” “Claws,” and “Snowpiercer,” as well as live sports events and movies.

FAQ

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content.

Q: What is TNT?

A: TNT, short for Turner Network Television, is a cable and satellite television network known for its original dramas, sports coverage, and blockbuster movies.

Q: How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

A: The Hulu + Live TV package is priced at $64.99 per month (as of the time of writing). However, it’s always a good idea to check Hulu’s official website for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Q: Can I watch TNT shows on-demand with Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu offers on-demand access to a selection of TNT shows. However, to watch TNT live, you will need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV package.

Conclusion

For those seeking access to TNT’s thrilling dramas and exciting sports coverage, the Hulu + Live TV package is the way to go. With this package, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: a vast library of on-demand content and live TV channels, including TNT. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of TNT with Hulu.