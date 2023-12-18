Yolanda Foster: The Current Status of Her Friendships with the Real Housewives

In the world of reality television, friendships can be as fickle as the changing tides. Yolanda Foster, former cast member of the hit show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” has experienced her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to maintaining relationships with her fellow housewives. So, which housewives is Yolanda still friends with? Let’s take a closer look.

The Current Status:

Yolanda Foster, known for her glamorous lifestyle and battle with Lyme disease, has had her fair share of conflicts and disagreements with her former co-stars. However, despite the drama, she has managed to maintain some genuine friendships.

One of Yolanda’s closest friends from the show is Kyle Richards. The two have been through thick and thin together, supporting each other through personal struggles and celebrating each other’s successes. Their bond has remained strong even after Yolanda’s departure from the show.

Another housewife Yolanda remains close with is Erika Girardi. The two formed a strong connection during their time on the show, and their friendship has continued to flourish off-screen. They often show support for each other on social media and attend events together.

FAQ:

Q: What is a housewife?

A: In the context of reality television, a housewife refers to a woman who is part of a cast that showcases the lives of affluent women in a particular city or region. These women are often married to successful businessmen or have their own thriving careers.

Q: What is Lyme disease?

A: Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It can lead to a range of symptoms, including fatigue, joint pain, and neurological issues. Yolanda Foster has been an advocate for Lyme disease awareness since her diagnosis.

Q: Are there any housewives Yolanda is no longer friends with?

A: While Yolanda has managed to maintain some friendships, there are housewives she is no longer close with. For example, her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump became strained during her time on the show, and they have since drifted apart.

In conclusion, Yolanda Foster has managed to preserve a few genuine friendships from her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Her strong bonds with Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi have stood the test of time, proving that true friendships can survive the ups and downs of reality television.