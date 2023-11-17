Which Hemsworth Was With Miley Cyrus?

In the world of Hollywood relationships, it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with who is dating whom. One couple that has certainly captured the attention of the media is Miley Cyrus and one of the Hemsworth brothers. But which Hemsworth brother was it? Let’s dive into the details and unravel the mystery.

The Hemsworth Brothers:

First, let’s clarify who the Hemsworth brothers are. Chris, Liam, and Luke Hemsworth are all Australian actors who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. Chris is best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liam gained fame through his role in “The Hunger Games” series, and Luke has appeared in various television shows and films.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth:

For many years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. They first met on the set of the movie “The Last Song” in 2009 and began dating shortly after. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years before finally tying the knot in December 2018. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they announced their separation in August 2019.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson:

After her split from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus was briefly linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson. The two were spotted together on numerous occasions and even shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. However, their romance fizzled out, and they called it quits in August 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is Miley Cyrus currently dating any of the Hemsworth brothers?

A: As of our latest information, Miley Cyrus is not dating any of the Hemsworth brothers.

Q: Are Liam and Miley still friends?

A: While the details of their current relationship are not publicly known, Liam Hemsworth has stated in interviews that he and Miley are on good terms and continue to support each other.

Q: Who is Miley Cyrus dating now?

A: Miley Cyrus is currently single, according to the latest reports.

In conclusion, it was Liam Hemsworth who was in a long-term relationship and married to Miley Cyrus. However, they have since separated, and Miley is currently single. As the world of celebrity relationships continues to evolve, it’s always interesting to see who will capture the heart of these famous stars next.