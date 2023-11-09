Which food is mostly eaten in Kerala?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is renowned for its rich and diverse culinary traditions. The cuisine of Kerala is characterized its unique flavors, use of aromatic spices, and abundance of fresh ingredients. From spicy curries to delectable seafood dishes, Kerala offers a wide range of mouthwatering delicacies that are loved both locals and tourists alike.

One of the most popular and widely consumed foods in Kerala is the traditional rice-based meal known as “Sadya.” Served on a banana leaf, Sadya is a grand feast consisting of a variety of vegetarian dishes. It typically includes steamed rice, sambar (a lentil-based vegetable stew), avial (a mixed vegetable curry), thoran (stir-fried vegetables with coconut), pachadi (a yogurt-based side dish), and various types of pickles. Sadya is often enjoyed during festive occasions and weddings, and it showcases the true essence of Kerala’s culinary heritage.

Another staple food in Kerala is “Appam” – a soft and fluffy pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Appam is usually served with a side dish called “Stew,” which is a mildly spiced curry made with vegetables, meat, or fish cooked in coconut milk. The combination of Appam and Stew is a favorite breakfast option for many Keralites.

Seafood holds a special place in Kerala’s cuisine due to its long coastline. The state is famous for its delicious fish curries, especially the “Meen Curry” and “Karimeen Pollichathu” (pearl spot fish marinated in spices and wrapped in banana leaf). Prawns, crabs, and mussels are also widely consumed and prepared in various styles, such as “Chemmeen Ularthiyathu” (spicy prawn stir-fry) and “Kallumakkaya Roast” (mussels roasted with spices).

In conclusion, the food culture of Kerala is a delightful blend of flavors, spices, and fresh ingredients. Whether it’s the grand feast of Sadya, the comforting combination of Appam and Stew, or the tantalizing seafood dishes, Kerala’s cuisine offers a culinary experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who tries it. So, if you ever find yourself in Kerala, don’t miss the opportunity to savor these mouthwatering delicacies and immerse yourself in the state’s vibrant food culture.