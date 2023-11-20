New Insights into Famous Alumni from Arizona Universities

Arizona is proud to be the alma mater to numerous celebrities who have achieved fame and success in their respective fields. The three major universities in Arizona, Northern Arizona University (NAU), the University of Arizona (UA), and Arizona State University (ASU), have produced notable alumni who have made their mark in various industries.

Jimmy Kimmel, the renowned late-night talk show host, kick-started his career while attending Arizona State University, where he honed his skills working with radio. Garry Shandling, a beloved comedian, was born and raised in Tucson and attended the University of Arizona. After leaving behind a promising football career, Pat Tillman, an ASU graduate, made the ultimate sacrifice joining the Army and tragically losing his life in Iraq.

Musical talents have also emerged from these Arizona universities. Linda Ronstadt, a native of Tucson and a former student at the University of Arizona, soared to the top of the charts with hits like “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou.” Phil Mickelson, who holds a psychology degree from ASU, is renowned for his exceptional golfing skills.

The world of entertainment has been greatly influenced Arizona’s universities. From prolific producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who attended UA, to actor David Spade, an ASU alumnus famous for his stint on Saturday Night Live, these individuals have left an indelible mark on the industry.

