Which extension Screencastify must be removed before using LockDown browser?

Title: “Screencastify Extension Compatibility with LockDown Browser: What You Need to Know”

Introduction:

As online learning becomes increasingly prevalent, educational institutions are adopting various tools to ensure academic integrity during exams. Two popular tools used educators are Screencastify and LockDown Browser. However, it is crucial to understand the compatibility between these tools to ensure a seamless examination experience. In this article, we will explore which extension of Screencastify must be removed before using LockDown Browser and address some frequently asked questions.

Compatibility and Extension Removal:

To ensure a smooth experience while using LockDown Browser, it is necessary to remove the “Screencastify – Screen Video Recorder” extension from your browser. This particular extension conflicts with LockDown Browser’s functionality, potentially causing technical issues during exams. By removing this extension, you can avoid any disruptions and ensure the proper functioning of LockDown Browser.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is Screencastify?

A: Screencastify is a popular screen recording extension that allows users to capture, edit, and share videos directly from their browser.

Q: What is LockDown Browser?

A: LockDown Browser is a secure browser specifically designed for online exams. It prevents students from accessing unauthorized websites or applications during the exam, ensuring academic integrity.

Q: Why does the Screencastify extension conflict with LockDown Browser?

A: The Screencastify extension’s screen recording functionality interferes with LockDown Browser’s security measures, potentially compromising the integrity of the exam.

Q: Can I use other screen recording tools with LockDown Browser?

A: It is recommended to remove any screen recording extensions or tools, including Screencastify, before using LockDown Browser to avoid compatibility issues.

Q: Are there alternative methods for recording screens during exams?

A: Some institutions may provide alternative methods for recording screens during exams, such as using built-in screen recording tools within the LockDown Browser itself. It is advisable to consult your institution’s guidelines for specific instructions.

Conclusion:

To ensure a seamless examination experience with LockDown Browser, it is essential to remove the “Screencastify – Screen Video Recorder” extension from your browser. By doing so, you can avoid any potential conflicts and technical issues during exams. Remember to consult your institution’s guidelines for specific instructions on screen recording during exams.