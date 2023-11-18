Which Episode Of Shark Tank Is Kevin Hart In?

In a surprising turn of events, comedian and actor Kevin Hart made a guest appearance on the hit reality TV show Shark Tank. Known for his quick wit and comedic timing, Hart brought a fresh and entertaining energy to the tank. But which episode did he appear in? Let’s find out.

Episode Details

Kevin Hart appeared as a guest shark in Season 12, Episode 6 of Shark Tank. This episode originally aired on November 20, 2020. Hart joined the regular panel of sharks, including Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, to evaluate and potentially invest in various business pitches.

Kevin Hart’s Role

As a guest shark, Kevin Hart had the opportunity to offer his expertise and financial backing to the entrepreneurs who presented their business ideas on the show. With his unique perspective and business acumen, Hart provided valuable insights and entertained both the entrepreneurs and the viewers.

FAQ

Q: What is Shark Tank?

A: Shark Tank is a reality TV show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful investors, known as “sharks.” The sharks then decide whether to invest their own money in the presented businesses.

Q: Who is Kevin Hart?

A: Kevin Hart is a renowned American comedian, actor, and producer. He has starred in numerous successful movies and stand-up comedy specials, gaining worldwide recognition for his comedic talent.

Q: How often do guest sharks appear on Shark Tank?

A: Guest sharks occasionally appear on Shark Tank to bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the show. These guest appearances add excitement and variety to the panel of regular sharks.

Q: Did Kevin Hart invest in any businesses on the show?

A: While we won’t spoil the episode for you, Kevin Hart did have the opportunity to invest in the entrepreneurs’ businesses. Whether he made any deals or not, you’ll have to watch the episode to find out!

In conclusion, Kevin Hart’s appearance on Shark Tank in Season 12, Episode 6 brought a delightful twist to the show. His comedic flair and business acumen added a unique dynamic to the panel of sharks. If you’re a fan of Kevin Hart or Shark Tank, this episode is definitely worth watching!