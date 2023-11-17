Which Episode Of Friends Is Brad Pitt In?

In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt made a memorable guest appearance on the hit sitcom Friends. The episode, titled “The One with the Rumor,” aired during the eighth season of the beloved show. Friends fans were thrilled to see the A-list actor join the cast for this special cameo.

The episode revolves around Thanksgiving, a holiday known for its family gatherings and feasts. Pitt portrays Will Colbert, a former high school classmate of Ross Geller (played David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (played Courteney Cox). Will harbors a deep grudge against Rachel Green (played Jennifer Aniston), Ross’s on-again, off-again love interest.

The plot thickens as it is revealed that Will and Ross were part of an “I Hate Rachel Green” club during their school days. The tension escalates when Rachel discovers this secret, leading to a series of hilarious and awkward encounters between the characters.

FAQ:

Brad Pitt’s cameo on Friends remains one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history. His appearance added an extra layer of excitement and humor to an already beloved sitcom. Whether you’re a die-hard Friends fan or simply a fan of Brad Pitt, “The One with the Rumor” is an episode not to be missed.