Which Eminem Song Is The Fastest?

In the world of rap, speed is often seen as a measure of skill and prowess. And when it comes to lightning-fast rhymes, few can match the rapid-fire delivery of Eminem. With his intricate wordplay and unparalleled flow, the Detroit rapper has become renowned for his ability to spit out lyrics at breakneck speed. But which Eminem song holds the title for being the fastest?

The Contenders

Eminem has a vast discography spanning over two decades, making it quite a challenge to determine which song is the fastest. However, two tracks often come up in discussions on this topic: “Rap God” and “Godzilla.”

Released in 2013, “Rap God” from Eminem’s eighth studio album, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” is a six-minute lyrical onslaught. In this song, Eminem showcases his rapid-fire delivery, reaching an astonishing speed of 9.6 syllables per second during the third verse.

“Godzilla,” released in 2020 as part of his album “Music to Be Murdered By,” features the late rapper Juice WRLD. In this track, Eminem ups the ante, rapping at an incredible speed of 10.65 syllables per second, earning him the Guinness World Record for “Most Words in a Hit Single.”

FAQ

Q: What is syllables per second?

A: Syllables per second is a measure of how many syllables a rapper can articulate within one second of a song.

Q: How is the speed of a song determined?

A: The speed of a song is typically measured counting the number of syllables in a given time frame, usually per second.

Q: Are there any other fast-paced Eminem songs?

A: While “Rap God” and “Godzilla” are often considered the fastest, Eminem has numerous other songs where he showcases his rapid-fire delivery, such as “Speedom” and “No Love.”

Q: Has anyone surpassed Eminem’s speed?

A: While many talented rappers have showcased impressive speed, Eminem’s ability to maintain clarity and precision at such high speeds remains unmatched.

In conclusion, while Eminem has numerous songs that showcase his lightning-fast delivery, “Rap God” and “Godzilla” stand out as the fastest. With syllables flying at an astonishing rate, these tracks solidify Eminem’s reputation as one of the greatest wordsmiths in the rap game.