Which Eminem Albums Went Platinum?

Eminem, the iconic rapper from Detroit, has had a career filled with chart-topping hits and record-breaking albums. With his unique style, raw lyrics, and captivating storytelling, Eminem has become one of the best-selling artists of all time. But which of his albums have achieved the coveted platinum status? Let’s take a closer look.

The Marshall Mathers LP

Released in 2000, “The Marshall Mathers LP” is widely regarded as one of Eminem’s greatest albums. It was an instant success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling over 1.76 million copies in its first week alone. The album went on to achieve diamond certification, selling over 11 million copies in the United States.

The Eminem Show

Following the massive success of “The Marshall Mathers LP,” Eminem released “The Eminem Show” in 2002. This album also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 1.32 million copies in its first week. It went on to sell over 10 million copies in the United States and was certified diamond.

Encore

Released in 2004, “Encore” continued Eminem’s streak of platinum albums. Although it didn’t reach the same commercial success as its predecessors, it still sold over 5 million copies in the United States and achieved multi-platinum status.

The Marshall Mathers LP 2

In 2013, Eminem released a sequel to his critically acclaimed album, “The Marshall Mathers LP.” “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 792,000 copies in its first week. It has since been certified quadruple platinum, selling over 4 million copies in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What does platinum certification mean?

Platinum certification is awarded the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) to albums that have sold over one million copies in the United States.

How many platinum albums does Eminem have?

Eminem has a total of four platinum albums: “The Marshall Mathers LP,” “The Eminem Show,” “Encore,” and “The Marshall Mathers LP 2.”

Has Eminem released any other platinum albums?

Yes, Eminem has released several other platinum albums, including “The Slim Shady LP,” “Relapse,” “Recovery,” and “Kamikaze,” among others.

In conclusion, Eminem has achieved tremendous success throughout his career, with several of his albums reaching platinum status. From his early releases like “The Marshall Mathers LP” to his more recent works like “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” Eminem continues to captivate audiences and solidify his place as one of the greatest rappers of all time.