Which Ed Sheeran Songs Are About His Wife?

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt and emotional lyrics, has always been open about his personal life through his music. With his recent marriage to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, fans have been curious to know which of his songs are inspired their relationship. Let’s take a closer look at some of the tracks that may hold a special place in Sheeran’s heart.

One of the most obvious songs that references his wife is “Perfect.” Released in 2017, this romantic ballad captures the essence of their love story. Sheeran has openly admitted that he wrote the song for Seaborn, and it even served as their first dance at their wedding. The lyrics beautifully depict their journey together, making it a clear dedication to his wife.

Another song that is believed to be about Seaborn is “Thinking Out Loud.” This Grammy-winning hit from 2014 showcases Sheeran’s deep affection for his partner. The lyrics express a commitment to love that lasts beyond the physical, and many fans speculate that it reflects the bond between Sheeran and Seaborn.

In addition to these popular tracks, there are other songs that may also be inspired Sheeran’s wife. “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here” and “How Would You Feel (Paean)” are two examples that capture the joy and happiness Sheeran feels in his relationship. While he hasn’t explicitly confirmed these songs are about Seaborn, the lyrics suggest a deep connection and love for his wife.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

A: Ed Sheeran’s wife is Cherry Seaborn. They got married in 2018.

Q: Which song did Ed Sheeran write for his wife?

A: Ed Sheeran wrote the song “Perfect” for his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Q: Are there any other songs Ed Sheeran about his wife?

A: While not confirmed Sheeran himself, songs like “Thinking Out Loud,” “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” and “How Would You Feel (Paean)” are believed to be inspired his wife.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran has poured his heart and soul into his music, often drawing inspiration from his personal life. Several of his songs, including “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud,” are widely believed to be about his wife, Cherry Seaborn. These tracks beautifully capture the depth of their love and serve as a testament to their enduring relationship.