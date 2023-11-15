Which Ed Sheeran Songs Are About His Wife?

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt and emotional lyrics, has always been open about his personal life through his music. With his recent marriage to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, fans have been curious to know which of his songs are inspired their relationship. Let’s take a closer look at some of the tracks that may hold a special place in Sheeran’s heart.

One of the most obvious songs that references his wife is “Perfect.” Released in 2017, this romantic ballad captures the essence of their love story. Sheeran has openly admitted that he wrote the song for Seaborn, and it even served as their first dance at their wedding. The lyrics beautifully depict their journey together, making it a clear dedication to his wife.

Another song that is believed to be about Seaborn is “Thinking Out Loud.” This Grammy-winning hit from Sheeran’s album “x” showcases his deep affection and commitment to his partner. The lyrics speak of growing old together and highlight the everlasting love they share. It’s no wonder this song has become a wedding favorite for couples around the world.

In addition to these two popular tracks, Sheeran’s album “No.6 Collaborations Project” features a song called “Remember the Name,” which includes a verse about his wife. While the song primarily focuses on his career and success, Sheeran takes a moment to acknowledge Seaborn’s support and love throughout his journey.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

A: Ed Sheeran’s wife is Cherry Seaborn. They got married in 2018.

Q: Are all of Ed Sheeran’s songs about his wife?

A: While many of Ed Sheeran’s songs are inspired his personal experiences, not all of them are specifically about his wife. He draws inspiration from various aspects of his life, including relationships, friendships, and his own emotions.

Q: How long have Ed Sheeran and his wife been together?

A: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have known each other since childhood. They started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in 2018.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran has poured his heart and soul into his music, often drawing inspiration from his relationship with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. Songs like “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud” beautifully capture their love story, while other tracks also acknowledge her support. Sheeran’s ability to express his emotions through his music continues to resonate with fans worldwide.