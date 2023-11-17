Which Drakengard Ending Leads To Nier?

In the realm of video games, few franchises have captivated players quite like the Drakengard series. Known for its dark and complex storytelling, the series has left fans pondering over its intricate narrative threads and multiple endings. One burning question that has plagued players for years is: which ending of Drakengard leads to the events of Nier?

To understand the connection between Drakengard and Nier, it’s essential to delve into the lore of both games. Drakengard, developed Square Enix, is an action role-playing game set in a medieval fantasy world. The game follows the story of Caim, a warrior who embarks on a quest to save his sister Furiae from the clutches of the Empire. Drakengard features five different endings, each with its own unique twist and consequences.

Nier, on the other hand, is a spin-off of Drakengard and takes place thousands of years after the events of the first game. Developed Cavia and published Square Enix, Nier is an action role-playing game that explores a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of extinction. The protagonist, Nier, sets out on a journey to find a cure for his daughter’s deadly illness.

The connection between Drakengard and Nier lies in the fifth and final ending of Drakengard, often referred to as Ending E. In this ending, Caim and his dragon partner, Angelus, are transported to modern-day Tokyo. This event triggers a chain of events that ultimately leads to the events of Nier. However, it’s important to note that the connection between the two games is not explicitly stated within the games themselves, but rather through supplementary materials and interviews with the developers.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to play Drakengard to understand Nier?

A: While playing Drakengard can provide additional context and enhance the overall experience, it is not necessary to understand or enjoy Nier. Nier stands on its own as a separate story within the same universe.

Q: Are there any other connections between Drakengard and Nier?

A: Yes, there are several subtle references and Easter eggs throughout Nier that allude to the events of Drakengard. These connections serve as a treat for fans of the series but do not significantly impact the understanding of Nier’s story.

Q: Can I start with Nier and then play Drakengard?

A: Absolutely! Nier can be enjoyed as a standalone game, and playing Drakengard afterward can provide a deeper understanding of the lore and connections between the two games.

In conclusion, the fifth ending of Drakengard, known as Ending E, serves as the catalyst that leads to the events of Nier. While playing Drakengard can enhance the overall experience, it is not necessary to understand or enjoy Nier. Both games offer unique and captivating stories that have left a lasting impact on players, and the connection between them adds an extra layer of depth to their respective narratives.